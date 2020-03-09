Number of coronavirus cases in Russia up to 20 in 24 hours, says emergency response center

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases registered in Russia has risen from 17 to 20 over the past 24 hours, Russia’s emergency response center reported on Monday, adding that the three infected persons are currently staying in Moscow, all visited Italy over the past two weeks.

"Over the past 24 hours, in Russia three cases of Russian citizens infected with the coronavirus have been registered in the city of Moscow," the emergency response center said, adding that all of them had visited Italy over the past two weeks. All those hospitalized stay under medical observation, it noted.

"In Russia, 20 coronavirus cases have been registered as of today, with two being the citizens of the People’s Republic of China, 17 Russian citizens that have returned from Italy, and one Italian," the report said.