Hainan authorities urge to continue fight against coronavirus in the province

HAIKOU, February 27. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities called on the people and businesses to continue efforts to fight novel coronavirus, despite lowering the level of emergency response to the epidemic, www.hinews.cn reported with reference to the Deputy Director of the Provincial Health Commission Chen Jianhong.

According to the official, the island's residents should still wear protective medical masks particularly in public places such as supermarkets, shopping malls, gas stations, pharmacies and hotels. Companiesgwtting back to regular schedule should maintain sanitary control measures for their employees, including the mandatory wearing of face masks, measuring body temperature before starting work and disinfecting the premises.

The official pointed out the importance of preventive measures in the public transport system, which has resumed its work. All vehicles should be thoroughly disinfected. Staff also need to ensure proper ventilation of cars, buses and stations.

On February 26, the Hainan province downgraded the emergency response level in the province after assessing that health risks from the coronavirus outbreak have receded. According to Xinhua, the order came into force starting 17:00 local time this Wednesday.

The authorities made that decision after thorough assessment of the situation around the epidemic by experts responsible for combatting the virus. As the epidemiological situation on the island improves following tough sanitary control measures, experts believe that the virus' spreading in individual communities is quite unlikely.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have been reported in at least 44 countries outside of China, including Russia. According to Chinese authorities, about 78,400 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has reached 2,744, while over 32,400 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19.