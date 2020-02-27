Maslenitsa is a traditional Eastern Slavic religious and folk holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to the pagan times. Maslenitsa is celebrated during the last week before Great Lent, preceding Orthodox Easter. This year, Maslenitsa Festival is held from February 21 till March 1 at 29 venues all over Moscow.
Maslenitsa festivities: Moscow bids farewell to winter
This year, Maslenitsa Festival is held from February 21 till March 1 at 29 venues all over Moscow
Maslenitsa scarecrows installed near the Kremlin for Maslenitsa Festival in Moscow© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Actors in scary masks and bear costumes performing during the Maslenitsa Festival near Red Square in Moscow© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Bulgarian folk musicians performing in Moscow© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Pancakes cooked during the 2020 Moscow Maslenitsa Festival in Manezhnaya Square in Moscow© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Tourists walking at a holiday market during Maslenitsa celebrations in front of the Historical Museum on Revolution Square near the Kremlin Wall in Moscow© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
An actor dressed in folk costume sitting next to a bread oven during the Maslenitsa Festival in Moscow© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Bulgarian folklore musicians performing near Red Square in Moscow© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Cooking pancakes during the 2020 Moscow Maslenitsa Festival in central Moscow© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
The festival is held from February 21 till March 1 at 29 venues all over the city© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
People in ethnic costumes taking part in the 2020 Moscow Maslenitsa Festival in central Moscow© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
