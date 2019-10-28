Kremlin says has not yet taken final stance on referendum to permit euthanasia

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin has not yet taken a final stance on the possibility of a referendum to permit euthanasia, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on Healthcare Minister Veronika Skvortsova’s statement that the whole nation should decide on the possibility of permitting euthanasia.

"The Kremlin has no position on the matter. I am unaware of any recommendations that the government could have issued in this regard," Peskov said, when asked if the Russian authorities thought it was possible to hold a referendum on euthanasia.