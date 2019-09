MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court will begin to consider the appeal against Russian actor Pavel Ustinov sentenced to 3.5 years behind bars for attacking an OMON officer during an unsanctioned protest in Moscow, his attorney Dmitry Cheshkov told TASS.

"I’ve been informed that the appeal will be considered at 14:35 Moscow time on September 23," he said.