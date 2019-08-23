PM Medvedev’s four-day work week plan backed by half of Russian public, poll reveals

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. About 49% of Russians support a proposal to introduce a four-day work week in Russia, while less than one-third (31%) are against it, a poll conducted by the Superjob employment recruiting service has shown.

"Almost every second respondent (49%) backs the prime minister’s initiative, 31% said they were opposed to it, while every fifth respondent (20%) was undecided on the issue," the company said.

The survey was conducted in August 2019 among the economically active population throughout Russia, with 1,600 people aged 18 and above interviewed.

One-third of those polled (33%) are going to spend extra days off with their families and children. Every fifth respondent (20%) said he or she planned to look for a second job. Sixteen percent said they planned to take a rest, while 15% were in favor of dedicating their days off to self-education, developing their professional skills and learning foreign languages.

Some of the respondents said they would do housework (7%), devote their time to outdoor activities (7%), hobbies (4%), cultural events, and travel (2%).

According to Superjob, last year, 76% of interviewed Russians who work five days a week said they could do their job in four days.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev earlier tasked the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection with outlining its stance on the prospects for introducing a four-day working week in Russia by September 30, 2019.