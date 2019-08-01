Russian Defense Ministry launches Syria section on its website

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has launched a new section on its official website, which is dedicated to the Aerospace Forces’ activities in Syria and will be continuously updated, the ministry issued a statement on Thursday.

"A special section dubbed ‘Mission in Syria’ has been launched on the Russian Defense Ministry’s website at syria.mil.ru, which contains reliable information about the activities of the Russian Armed Forces to fight international terrorism and restore civilian life in Syria," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the section will offer information about the Russian Aerospace Forces’ pinpoint operations to destroy facilities of international terrorist organizations, as well as about the efforts of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides and Control of Refugee Movement in Syria.

"The section dedicated to the activities of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides and Control of Refugee Movement in Syria will offer maps dedicated to the humanitarian situation in the country, as well as information on humanitarian missions and assistance in the reconstruction of social infrastructure facilities. Besides, live webcam stream from refugee checkpoints will be available," the statement added.

In addition, the section will contain infographics on ceasefire violations by terrorist organizations. "Video proofs of crimes committed in Syria by international terrorist groups will be added to the section on a regular basis, as well as satellite photos and videos shot by unmanned aerial vehicles and video reports of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ combat missions to carry out pinpoint attacks on terrorist facilities," the Defense Ministry specified.

The section will also cover briefings and statements by Defense Ministry officials, offer information bulletins issued by the ministry and other updates about the developments in Syria.

The Defense Ministry noted that the special section had been created in order to effectively resist fake news about the Russian Armed Forces’ struggle against international terrorism.