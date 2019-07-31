Moscow urges Twitter to unblock account of Russian Embassy in Syria

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia calls on Twitter to unblock the official account of the Russian diplomatic mission in Damascus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday. "The official account of the Russian Embassy in Syria was blocked by Twitter yesterday without any explanation. We consider it an act of censorship and flagrant violation of freedom of speech committed by the social media administration," the ministry stressed. "We urge Twitter to immediately unblock the Russian Embassy in Syria."

️‍♂️ Thought police is already here - @twitter suspends account of the Russian Embassy in #Syria (!) after it posted factual criticism of the #WhiteHelmets, quoted @mod_russia data. Wasn't verified account yet - only proves "ordinary" accounts not allowed to have differing opinions pic.twitter.com/sMUZRvbidx — Russia in RSA (@EmbassyofRussia) July 30, 2019

The Russian Embassy in South Africa earlier tweeted that the account of the Russian diplomatic mission in Syria had been suspended after it posted criticism of the White Helmets NGO, citing data provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.