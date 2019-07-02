Court sentences GTA band member to 20 years behind bars for escape attempt

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Moscow Regional Court has found the only survived member of the notorious GTA gang that tried to escape custody and opened fire in court, Khazratkhon Dodokhonov, guilty and sentenced him to 20 years in high-security prison, TASS reports from the courtroom.

"To find Dodokhonov guilty and <…> sentence him to 20 years in high-security prison. To return a final verdict of a life sentence for Dodokhonov," the judge said. Dodokhonov denied all the accusations.

On August 1, 2017, Dodokhonov along with other gang members Kholik Subkhanov, Fazlitdin Khasanov, Abdumukim Mamadchonov, Mirzomavlon Mirzosharipov attacked police officers who were escorting them in an elevator at the Moscow Regional Court. Having taken possession of their service weapons and escaped custody, the accused members of the gang opened fire at the police and Russian National Guard officers, who tried to detain them. Four out of five attackers were mortally wounded in the gunfire. Dodokhonov was hospitalized. A Russian National Guard officer was injured, as well as two police officers.

On August 9, 2018, during the hearing of the GTA gang case, Moscow Regional Court found members of the GTA gang Khazratkhon Dodokhonov, Sherdzhon Kodirov, Anvar Ulugmuradov and Umar Khasanov guilty and sentenced them to life behind bars, while another accused member, Zafardzhon Gulyamov, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.