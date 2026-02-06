MAI develops more energy-efficient UAV electric motor control system

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Engineers of the Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI) have developed an electric motor control system for drones that reduces energy consumption and gives them longer operating life on a single battery charge, which is especially important for UAVs used for cargo delivery and monitoring, where flight duration is crucial, the MAI press service told TASS.

"In the field of electric propulsion systems for UAVs, not the most energy-efficient engine control methods are used today. Therefore, our goal was to develop a method for achieving significant energy saving without complicating the design and configuration of the control system. Our system evaluates the rotor position based on electrical parameters—currents and voltages. Moreover, the mathematical model underlying the system is simple and does not require significant computational resources," Pavel Troshin, the project's author and a graduate student at the MAI Department of Electric Power, Electromechanical, and Biotechnical Systems, was quoted by the press service.

The department develops, manufactures, and researches permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, including those for UAVs. This type of motor uses magnets on the rotating part—the rotor—and electric currents in the stationary part—the stator—to generate motion. The process is controlled by a power electronic unit—an inverter—for which various algorithms exist. The capabilities of the electric drive depend on the algorithm used.

The MAI representatives said that energy efficiency is achieved through two main techniques. First, the algorithm precisely regulates the phase relationship between motor winding current and voltage. This reduces energy loss and heat generation, resulting in more efficient motor operation. Second, the method creates a smooth magnetic field, due to which the motor rotates smoothly, without jerking and unnecessary vibrations that typically consume energy. Furthermore, the system eliminates the need for additional sensors to measure the rotor angle and speed. Their absence in the motor reduces its cost and weight, simplifies the electric drive layout, and improves operational reliability.

"The project is currently in the algorithm testing and debugging phase on a prototype. Following this stage, a series of tests will be conducted to evaluate the energy and operational characteristics of the developed solution," MAI researchers said.