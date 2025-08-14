China’s Hainan lauches two sets of satellites from commercial spaceport on July 30

HAIKOU /China/, August 14. /TASS/. China successfully launched a group of Internet satellites on August 4, the Hainan Ribao newspaper reported.

The launch took place at 6:21 p.m. local time (10:21 a.m. GMT) from the second launch pad of the commercial spaceport in the southern Chinese province of Hainan. The satellites were launched into space using a Long March 12 carrier rocket and successfully entered low Earth orbit. This was the 587th launch for the Long March series of launch vehicles.

Four days earlier, a Long March 8A launch vehicle carrying a group of satellites was launched from the first launch pad, located 600 meters from the second. "Consecutive launches from two pads confirm the advantages of commercial spaceflight. Even with limited resources and a small team, we can achieve acceleration - this is innovation in both technology and management," said Yang Tianliang, chairman of the Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Center, which operates the Hainan site. He also announced that two new launch pads are under construction.

According to the newspaper, special attention was paid during the spaceport's construction phase to designing all systems so that it would be possible to effectively switch between launch modes at two sites. All equipment was developed according to the principle of "one system, two sites."

In particular, switching between launch vehicle refueling modes at the two sites takes two to three days. Yang Tianliang also explained that different types of rocket fuel are used and that they must be strictly monitored to ensure they do not mix. After each launch, the pipelines are cleaned, checked for leaks, and retested.