{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia’s Progress MS-31 space freighter docks to International Space Station

The Russian space freighter is expected to stay docked at the ISS for the duration of 167 days

KOROLYOV /Moscow Region/, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Progress MS-31 space freighter, which was launched from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan on Thursday, has docked to the Poisk module of the International Space Station’s (ISS) Russian segment, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Progress MS-31 space freighter was launched atop a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket at 10:33 p.m. Moscow time (7:32 p.m. GMT) on July 3 and eight minutes after the liftoff, the resupply ship separated from the carrier rocket’s upper stage to approach the orbital outpost.

The Russian space freighter is expected to stay docked at the ISS for the duration of 167 days.

This is the second launch of the Progress MS space freighter and the third liftoff of the carrier rocket from the Baikonur spaceport this year.

The Progress MS-31 resupply ship has delivered 2,625 kg of cargo to the orbital outpost, including 1,205 kg of apparatus and equipment, clothing, food, medical and hygienic sets for the crew, other dry cargo, 950 kg of refueling propellant for the space station, 420 liters of potable water for cosmonauts and 50 kg of nitrogen to replenish the ISS atmosphere, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported.

The Progress MS-31 space freighter also delivered stowage for the scientific experiments Biodegradation, Virtual, Fullerene, Biopolymer, Impulse and Mirage, it said.

The Progress MS is a Russian automatic spacecraft designed to service orbital stations, deliver various cargo to the International Space Station (fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, potable water, food and other supplies) and adjust its orbit.

Space programs
Seventeen CubeSat satellites to be launched in Q3 2025 — Roscosmos
"Payloads are planned to be launched in the third quarter of 2025 from the Vostochny launch site," the company noted
Read more
Tucker Carlson said he interviewed President of Iran
The main purpose of the interview is to try to find out from the head of the executive branch of power the whole truth about his plans regarding relations with Israel and the United States, the journalist said
Read more
Settlement in Ukraine, situation in Middle East: Putin-Trump sixth conversation
The Russian leader noted Russia's readiness to continue the negotiation process with Ukraine
Read more
Russian Cabinet adds bananas to list of national agricultural products
The relevant decree of the government was posted on the official web portal of legal information
Read more
West 'squeezing' Poland to send troops to Ukraine — president
Andrzej Duda emphasized that he did not consider Poland’s participation in a potential NATO stabilization mission in Ukraine necessary
Read more
UK to continue confrontation with Russia in foreseeable future — ambassador
According to Kelin, "there are indeed many threats in the modern world, mainly of a complex cross-border nature"
Read more
Military vehicle blown up in Odessa, injuring driver — news outlet
According to its information, the car belonged to a serviceman
Read more
US company no longer searching for investors to fund Kiev — newspaper
According to the news agency, the company initially intended to create a multibillion-dollar fund and announce it at a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in Rome on July 10-11
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about attack on traffic police officer in Nalchik
The traffic police officer who was wounded in the attack has been taken to hospital in serious condition, local emergencies service said
Read more
Israel mum on Iran's successful strikes on five military targets — newspaper
The Israel Defense Forces did not comment on reports of hits on military bases
Read more
Press review: Putin, Macron break long silence and Washington softens on Syria
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 2nd
Read more
Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops delivered one massive and five combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military sites over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia closely monitors Trump’s statements — Kremlin
After the conversation, the US president expressed his disappointment with slow progress on the Ukrainian settlement
Read more
Investigators identify Ukrainian commander who ordered to down plane with POWs in 2024
Dzyaman has been charged in absentia with committing a terrorist act, and an international search has been launched for him
Read more
OPEC to accelerate oil production growth in August to 548,000 bpd
The statement emphasized that this decision was made amid stable fundamentals in the oil market
Read more
Aliyev does not seek escalation with Russia, wants to settle conflict — Erdogan
Azerbaijani president "is taking very cautious and prudent steps in this context," Turkish leader noted
Read more
Nazi descendants promoted to leading posts in West purposefully — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The trend is obviously neo-Nazi," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Lavrov to hold talks with his Saudi Arabian counterpart in Moscow
The foreign ministers last met in Riyadh on February 18, when the city hosted talks between Russian and US delegations
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about foiled terrorist attack in St. Petersburg
FSB officers apprehended the young woman the moment she was planting an improvised explosive device under a car
Read more
Italian PM says US adjusted decisions on weapons supplies to Kiev, not halted them
Giorgia Meloni said she had discussed "Kiev and trade tariffs" with US President Donald Trump
Read more
India may impose retaliatory duties on US over tariffs on car imports — WTO
The safeguard measures will affect $2,895 million worth of relevant goods from India to the United States annually
Read more
Actor Steven Seagal may be eligible for $80 monthly pension as Russian citizen
The Hollywood star has been granted Russian citizenship
Read more
Denmark to put maximum pressure on Hungary in EU — minister
Denmark’s European Affairs Minister Marie Bjerre did not reveal what exactly Denmark will do to force Hungary to change its mind, except saying that all options are on the table
Read more
30 more Kursk Region residents remaining in Ukraine — human rights ombudswoman
Tatiana Mosklakova pointed out that Russia is doing its best to return them
Read more
No new dates for another round of Russia-US dialogue — Russia’s diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow sees that Washington is interested in the restoration of relations
Read more
Russian marine robotic complexes at initial stage — Patrushev
According to the Russian presidential aide, the scientific research for the key high-tech components of marine unmanned systems is still insufficient
Read more
Israel decides to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza talks — Ynet
As the Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported, Israeli negotiators will leave for Qatar on July 6
Read more
Moscow formally recognizes Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan — Russian MFA
Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on recommendation from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said the Russian ambassador in the Asian country, Dmitry Zhirnov
Read more
Russian cabinet approves creation of Russia-Eritrea cooperation commission
According to the draft agreement presented in the document, it will be valid for five years with the possibility of automatic extension for the same period
Read more
Russia having economic boom, debts growing in the West — news portal
The news outlet also predicts "even greater" growth for defense spending than expected, following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October
Read more
Deal to buy TikTok almost done, US to start talks with China in next few days — Trump
On June 29, Trump told Fox News that a "group of very wealthy people" was ready to buy TikTok from ByteDance
Read more
Musk suggests Congress strategy for his hypothetical political party
"One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts", he wrote
Read more
Russia may increase duties on flowers imported from unfriendly countries
The Russian government lifted the duty on imports of flowers from unfriendly countries from 5% to 20% in 2024
Read more
Ex-Ukrainian soldier lets Russian troops hide out in his house for two weeks
According to the soldier, Russian servicemen stayed with him for about 16 days, while the Ukrainians were just a stone's throw away
Read more
Zelensky says he discusses air defense, situation on front line with Trump
Zelensky described the conversation with the US leader as "very important and useful"
Read more
West should get used to Moscow’s independent policy — Russian lawmaker
Grigory Karasin said continued communication between the countries is important
Read more
Russia’s Progress MS-31 space freighter docks to International Space Station
The Russian space freighter is expected to stay docked at the ISS for the duration of 167 days
Read more
Airplane carrying eighth group of returning Russian servicemen lands near Moscow
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the group had been released in accordance with agreements reached between Russia and Ukraine during talks in Istanbul
Read more
Trump acknowledges Russia’s successes in coping with sanctions, calls Putin ‘professional’
On July 3, Putin and Trump held a phone conversation
Read more
Trump slams situation around Ukraine as ‘pretty tough’
Trump also noted that he was "very unhappy" with his July 3 telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin
Read more
Over 60 killed in floods, landslides in Northern India — agency
Rescuers continue to search for those missing, humanitarian camps have been set up in safe areas
Read more
Kiev, NATO’s attempt to retake Russian regions to trigger nuclear war — delegation head
According to the Russian presidential aide, Moscow does not want "to create an excuse - a gigantic Karabakh, not recognized by anyone"
Read more
Alternative for Germany calls for lifting sanctions against Russia
The faction also demands the cessation of arms supplies to Kiev and negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Trump expresses dissatisfaction with situation in Ukraine after talks with Putin
"I didn't make any progress," US President emphasized, referring to the settlement of the conflict
Read more
Senior Russian Navy commander Gudkov killed in Kursk Region — official
Primorye Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako added that Gudkov’s faithful friend Nariman Shikhaliyev, too, was killed
Read more
Transneft vice president Andrey Badalov dies in Moscow in apparent suicide
Law enforcement officials told TASS that the deceased had left a farewell note
Read more
US cuts weapons supplies to Kiev for political reasons, not because of arms shortfall
The Italian military journalist highlighted that the 8,500 155 mm artillery shells that have recently been halted can be produced by the US defense industry "in less than five days"
Read more
Russia to keep close eye on Berlin’s actions concerning Taurus supplies to Kiev — diplomat
"It is not easy to train Ukrainian soldiers to operate Taurus missiles," Sergey Nechayev said
Read more
Russian government approves draft agreement on military cooperation with DRC
It provides for the organization of joint drills and exercises, participation in and monitoring drills at the invitation of relevant agencies, visits by warships and warplanes at an invitation or request, training of the military and other formats of cooperation
Read more
Chukotka to receive more than 150,000 tons of petroleum products within navigation
According to Governor Vladislav Kuznetsov, the delivery continues as planned
Read more
Press review: Moscow's red line on Ukraine troop training and Serbian protests boil over
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 30th
Read more
Russia to repair aircraft damaged after Ukraine’s June 1 attack — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov refuted the Kiev regime’s statements about the attack’s aftermath
Read more
Changes introduced by Hamas to Gaza Strip deal unacceptable for Israel — PM’s office
"The negotiating team will leave tomorrow (Sunday) for the talks in Qatar," according to the statement
Read more
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Read more
Yerevan summons Russian ambassador, lodges protest over 'hostile rhetoric' from Moscow
Sergey Kopyrkin was summoned to the Armenian Foreign Ministry and a note of protest was handed to him, the ministry said
Read more
Woman who killed Lugansk ex-mayor led troubled life
According to her acquaintance Sergey, she had been a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses until 2014 and may have been recruited by the Ukrainian Security Service
Read more
Netanyahu convenes narrow cabinet to discuss hostage deal — PM's office
At the meeting sending a negotiating team to Doha will be discussed as well
Read more
Foreign states require Kiev to bury mercenaries in Ukraine — security forces
Earlier, sources in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that the British media confirmed information about the liquidation of British mercenary Benjamin Leo Burgess with the call sign Budgie near Andreyevka
Read more
EU to announce sanctions against Israel next week — news outlet
Several scenarios are reportedly under consideration, including the complete or partial suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and sanctions against officials, servicemen, and citizens
Read more
Russian forces 1 km away from Kupyansk after capturing Moskovka — analyst
Andrey Marochko noted that this is a very short distance
Read more
BRICS summit to discuss major world conflicts — South African president
BRICS countries "will strengthen their voice in favor of promoting peace and security, calling for an end to the conflicts that are currently taking place on the planet," Cyril Ramaphosa said
Read more
Russia open to Riyadh as venue for new talks with US — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister recalled that he and presidential aide Yury Ushakov had led the Russian delegation at the Moscow-Washington talks in Riyadh
Read more
BRICS countries continue working on cross-border payments — Russian Finance Minister
"A strong financial market of countries of the Global South is needed," Anton Siluanov said
Read more
Press review: US arms well to Ukraine drying up and EU races to ink trade deal with Trump
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 3rd
Read more
China’s foreign minister warns against repeating Israel-Iran conflict
According to Wang Yi, force should be used in the interest of peace and not to prove that someone is right
Read more
Making big families chic, ushering in a "new age" in tech: what Putin said at forum
Russia has to take a giant leap forward in the tech sphere, ushering the country into a "new era" of technological development, the president noted
Read more
Ukrainian POWs go fighting for Russia
Pavel Bolbot refused to be exchanged with Ukraine
Read more
US mired in impunity and corruption, SVR veteran says in open letter
Read more
Putin to take part in Brazil BRICS Summit on July 6 via video link — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, there will also be another event, which the Kremlin will announce at a later date
Read more
Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap was equal, two Kursk Region residents also returned home
The source added that the procedure of the prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev continues
Read more
Elon Musk announces creation of new party America
He noted that when the country is being bankrupted by [excessive] spending and bribery, its citizens live in a one-party system, not a democracy
Read more
Russian Railways mulls launching St. Petersburg-Kaliningrad-Berlin route
The Kaliningrad region is Russia’s enclave on the Baltic Sea
Read more
Press review: US puts Russian oil buyers on notice and Trump hits reset on global trade
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 1st
Read more
New Syrian government ready to retain Russian military bases in country
Russia operates two military facilities in Syria - the Tartus naval logistics base and the Khmeimim air base located 20 km southeast of Latakia
Read more
Trump not to save Zelensky — Russian major general
Major General Apti Alaudinov said that for Trump it doesn't matter what he said yesterday, he can take his promise back
Read more
Special military op helps develop new approaches to evacuation from battlefield — official
"By now, high-speed small-sized evacuation vehicles, or buggies have proved their effectiveness," State Secretary Anna Tsivileva said
Read more
Lavrov does great work since Rutte even recalls Christ — MFA
Earlier, Mark Rutte awkwardly referred to the times of Jesus Christ in an attempt to discredit Sergey Lavrov’s lasting diplomatic career
Read more
UK Foreign Secretary announces reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Syria
"It is in our interests to support the new government to deliver their commitment to build a stable, more secure and prosperous future for all Syrians," David Lammy said
Read more
IAEA says its inspectors left Iran
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stressed the need for talks with Iran on resuming the agency’s monitoring activity in that country
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions
In the Lipetsk Region, a woman was killed when drone debris fell on a residential building, and two more people sustained wounds, regional Governor Igor Artamonov said
Read more
Israel Army registers new rocket attack from Gaza Strip
There were no reports of casualties
Read more
Ukraine intensifies attacks on Russian civilians amid renewed peace push — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik said that over this period, at least 2,572 people were injured, and at least 454 civilians were killed
Read more
Erdogan says F-35 fighters likely to be delivered to Turkey during Trump's presidency
"The F-35 issue for us is not only a matter of [obtaining] military technologies, it is also a matter of strong partnership, especially on international platforms such as NATO," Turkish leader noted
Read more
Russian forces start creating 20-kilometer buffer zone near Belgorod Region — expert
Military expert noted that, until recently, this section of the front "was in a static state" and fighting there was "an extremely rare phenomenon."
Read more
Press review: Putin, Trump talk again and Moscow calls for hard stop to all arms to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 4th
Read more
Trump says US may send new Patriot systems to Ukraine
According to the US head of state, Washington could send additional Patriot systems to Ukraine
Read more
Water riches provide Russia with competitive advantages — Putin
The Russian president said that water is enormous wealth of Russia
Read more
Russian MFA strongly condemns US move to harden sanctions against Cuba
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia will continue to strengthen multifaceted interaction with Cuban friends in the spirit of close relations of strategic partnership
Read more
Trump signs bill on taxes, spending and debt ceiling
"It's the biggest bill ever signed of its kind," US president said before signing the bill in a ceremony outside the White House
Read more
Russia to continue special op unless goals can be achieved peacefully — Kremlin
Vladimir Putin has outlined several key objectives of the special military operation
Read more
BRICS is becoming a community of prosperous economies — Brazil's President
According to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, each member of the association can benefit by using the economic experience that its partners in the community have
Read more
Ukraine loses more than 1,265 servicemen over past 24 hours — top brass
TASS has compiled the main information about the progress of the special military operation over the past day
Read more
Liberation of Melovoye to crush Ukrainian defense in Kharkov area — authorities
Vitaly Ganchev аdded that the Russian Armed Forces are systematically fulfilling the task of creating and expanding the buffer zone along the state border to ensure civilian safety
Read more
Police officer who was attacked in Nalchik received numerous knife wounds
The attacker was neutralized
Read more
Largest Legoland amusement park opens to visitors in Shanghai
Spanning 318,000 square meters, Shanghai Legoland features eight themed areas, 75 attractions, and a 250-room hotel
Read more
External power supply to Zaporozhye nuke plant restored
"The Dneprovskaya 750 kV line is back in operation," the nuclear facility said
Read more
Citizens of most EU states oppose Ukraine's admission to union — Hungarian prime minister
Viktor Orban noted that 95% of respondents who took part in a nationwide referendum in Hungary voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU
Read more
German party leader urges to resume gas supplies from Russia, repair Nord Stream
According to Tino Chrupalla, agreements with the US "could lead to a situation where, paradoxically, the Americans could even be the operator and benefit from Russian gas supplies." "This would immediately take the burden off our economy"
Read more
Israel-Hamas agreement will include US guarantees that hostilities will not resume — TV
According to the Sky News Arabia, the draft agreement also provides for the redeployment and eventual withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Palestinian enclave
Read more
Russia produces several times more ammunition than all NATO countries together — Rutte
The agreement reached at the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance leaders in The Hague to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 is necessary to guarantee NATO countries security, including from Russia, NATO Secretary General noted
Read more
Hamas says it hands positive response to Gaza ceasefire plan to mediators
"The movement is ready to begin talks on implementing the proposal under consideration immediately", the radicals said in a statement
Read more