Russian cosmonauts’ spacewalk scheduled for December 15

ISS, December 9. /TASS/. The International Space Station’s Russian crew members are scheduled to perform a spacewalk on December 15, TASS special correspondent, Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin reported on Friday.

Earlier, he said that together with his colleague Sergey Prokopyev he replaced the cooling system pumps in the Orlan-ISS spacesuits.

On December 25, the press service of Roscosmos said that cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin had canceled preparations for a spacewalk due to malfunctioning of the cooling system’s pumps.

The CEO of the Zvezda research and production enterprise, Sergey Pozdnyakov, explained to TASS that the pumps’ operation was not stable enough. The company's specialists looked into the problem.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to which the agency's office was opened on the ISS. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin became the first special correspondent for TASS. His flight lasted 12 days. Oleg Artemyev took over as the agency’s second special correspondent. The current contributor to the TASS news feed from the orbital outpost is Dmitry Petelin.