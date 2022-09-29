Descent capsule of Soyuz-21 spacecraft with crew of three lands in Kazakhstan

KOROLYOV /Moscow Region/, September 29. /TASS/. The descent capsule of the S.P. Korolyov (Soyuz MS-21) spacecraft with a crew of three has landed in Kazakhstan, a TASS correspondent reports from Mission Control.

The cosmonauts who are back home after completing their mission on the International Space Station are Roscosmos’s Oleg Artemyev, who also performed the functions of a special TASS correspondent in orbit, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov.

Artemyev, Matveyev and Korsakov arrived at the ISS on March 18. Since then, there have been six orbit adjustments and five spacewalks, during which the ERA manipulator was integrated. Four extravehicular activities were performed by Artemyev and Matveyev. The European Space Agency’s astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti joined Artemyev for a spacewalk once.

During the flight, the crew members conducted more than 50 experiments in space biology and physiology, space materials processing, cosmic ray physics, development of advanced space technologies, and others. The astronauts activated a 3D printer and an electric vacuum oven. Artemyev also served as a special correspondent for TASS, transmitting breaking news and photo and video content.