Space firm unveils new Russian orbital station at Army 2022 forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The Energia Space Rocket Corporation (part of the national space agency Roscosmos) unveiled a mock-up of Russia’s new orbital station at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene on Monday.

The scale model features the second-stage orbital outpost that comprises the baseline, scientific/energy, nodal and gateway modules along with special-purpose and production units and the service platform in orbit. The mock-up also demonstrates a future Oryol spacecraft docked to the new Russian orbital station.

Roscosmos Chief Yury Borisov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July that a decision on Russia’s withdrawal from the project of the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024 had been made while all the commitments to foreign partners would be honored. He added that Russia would start creating its national orbital station by the time of quitting the ISS project.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum is opening on August 15 and will run through August 21. The forum will include 289 events that will be held on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and in the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions. Military delegations of 72 countries will take part in the forum.