Flight on Russian Soyuz spaceship cheaper than on US’ Crew Dragon — Roscosmos institute

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. A flight onboard Russia’s Soyuz MS spaceship is more economically advantageous than a flight on US’ Crew Dragon or a Starliner, Organization Agat, the head economic scientific and research institute of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos, told TASS on Thursday.

Thus, according to Agat, NASA estimates a Starliner launch at 345 million US dollars, and a Crew Dragon launch at 210 million US dollars. Each of these spaceships caries a crew of four, hence, the launch of one astronaut costs 87 and 53 million US dollars, respectively. Starliner can carry more cargoes and in the future its crew will be increased to seven, to reduce the cost one seat to 50 million US dollars.

"Already today, the transport system on the basis of Russia’s Soyuz MS manned spaceship is more economically advantageous and the price for astronauts or space tourists depends on extra services and the market situation," it noted, adding that the cost of flights onboard the Orel manned spaceship will be further reduced.

Agat told TASS earlier that the cost of a flight to the Moon onboard a Russian ship is four times lower than onboard an American spacecraft.