Creation of parachute for Russian reusable rocket stages to start in 2022, says designer

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The research on the creation of a parachute system for reusable space rocket stages is planned to start as early as in 2022, a source in the press service of the Technodinamika holding (part of the Rostec state tech corporation) told TASS.

"The holding will start the research on the creation of the parachute system for reusable space rocket stages as early as in 2022. Following it a technical task will be drafted for the respective R&D work," the press service said.

Russia is currently developing a new Amur methane-powered reusable rocket system. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos and the Progress Space Rocket Center signed a contract last October on the conceptual design of a space rocket system with the Amur reusable methane-fueled first rocket stage. It will be capable of delivering up to 10.5 tonnes of payload into a low near-Earth orbit compared to 8.5 tonnes carried by Soyuz-2 rockets.

Reusable space rocket stages are a major trend in modern rocket engineering. Today, reusable stages are part of the Falcon rockets of SpaceX and New Shepard space vehicles of Blue Origin in the United States. Reusable rocket systems are also being developed in China and Europe.