Film director says spaceflight changed his view on filmmaking

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Film director Klim Shipenko said the flight into space had changed his view on filmmaking. Speaking at a press conference organized by TASS he said that if he had stayed on Earth, he could never have made the film he managed to shoot in outer space.

"My space mission was to shoot a film and I realized that here on Earth I could not have made a film the way I did it there," he said.

"Space provides you solutions, [offers] amazing views you could only know from photos. But when you see it for yourself and there is an opportunity to convey it with the help of a camera, you cannot even imagine doing this on Earth. This is an experience of looking at filmmaking, looking at the world from space orbit that I have got now," Shipenko said.

He noted that he is still to go back to the usual rhythm of life, but his view of filmmaking has already changed.

The film director also described the strange feeling he has after the space flight.

"It off-balances you, it feels like you need to remember how to walk again," Shipenko said.