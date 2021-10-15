China’s Shenzhou-13 manned spacecraft successfully reach orbit

JIUQUAN, /China/, October 15. /TASS/. China’s Shenzhou-13 manned spacecraft with three astronauts successfully reached the designated orbit in the small hours on Saturday, China’s manned spaceflight program administration said.

The spaceship will soon be docked to the national space station.

A Changzheng (Long March) 2F carrier rocket was launched from the Jiuquan launch center in the country's north at 00:23 a.m. Saturday local time (7:25 p.m. Moscow time).

The current manned launch is the second this year. The astronauts will stay in orbit during six months or twice as long as the previous time.

On September 20, China launched the Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft to deliver food, propellant, spacesuits for spacewalks and other materials for the crew of the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship.