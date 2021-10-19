{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Production of first movie filmed in space to last until late 2022 — director

At the moment, film director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild are undergoing rehabilitation at Star City near Moscow after their return from the ISS on Sunday
Klim Shipenko Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Klim Shipenko
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Production of the Challenge movie will continue back on Earth until about the end of 2022, Director Klim Shipenko said at a press conference, adding that the release date has not been set yet. 

Read also
Filmmaker certain first-ever movie shot in outer space bound to ‘pay off’

"I believe that the movie will be in production until the end of next year. Then the producers will choose a release date that fits the movie perfectly," Shipenko said, answering a question about the premiere date.

According to Shipenko, filming at the International Space Station became a real challenge, because he and actress Yulia Peresild had to do all the work of the whole filming crew. He noted that the script underwent changes "depending on the circumstances." For example, the cosmonauts provided some advice on the dialogue.

"This is a normal process," the director explained.

Yulia Peresild noted that filming at the ISS was constant.

"Thanks to [cosmonauts] Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov for joining us at some point despite having a huge number of tasks themselves; they kept working with us at nights, continued to film our movie," she said.

Novitsky, Peresild and Shipenko returned from the ISS Sunday. They are currently undergoing rehabilitation at Star City near Moscow.

Peresild and Shipenko were filming the first ever live action movie in space. It tells a story of a female medic who has to travel to space to save a cosmonaut’s life. They spent 12 days in orbit. The movie is a joint project of Roscosmos, Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio.

Coronavirus pandemic
COVID incidence in Moscow exceeds last year’s level by 80% due to Delta strain
Moscow is in the first place in Russia in terms of coronavirus infections
Read more
Knyaz Oleg submarine test-fires Bulava ICBM from White Sea to Kamchatka’s Kura range
According to confirmed data of the objective control, the missile’s warheads successfully reached the designated area at the estimated time
Read more
‘No respect for anyone’: Russia’s MMA star Emelianenko castigates UFC chief Dana White
Earlier, Fedor Emelianenko and Dana White were in talks on signing a contract between UFC and the Russian fighter, but negotiations failed
Read more
Putin-Biden meeting possible this year in 'one format or another', says Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Kremlin would inform about the meeting once the decision on the format and dates would be made
Read more
Consultations on Afghanistan kick off in Moscow
The talks involve representatives of ten countries of the region, as well as a high-level delegation of the Taliban
Read more
Over 40 Black Sea Fleet warships take part in massive Crimean drills
The drills are running under a general scenario and as part of a final inspection of the District’s troops for the 2021 training year
Read more
Brussels’ offer to hold Russia-NATO Council meeting remains relevant — Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General noted with regret that the NATO-Russia relations were at their lowest point since the Cold War
Read more
No loss for Russia after cutting relations with NATO, says Kremlin spokesman
"It is not fraught with anything, there was nothing to sever since there were no ties," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Hainan's Sanya grants $ 1.55 million to residents to test digital yuan
The digital yuan is electronic money centrally issued by the People's Bank of China
Read more
Russia declares non-working days on Oct 30-Nov 7 as COVID rates soar
The regional authorities are free to declare other non-working days starting from October 23
Read more
Russia ready to develop military cooperation with Iran, says defense chief
Russia and Iran are actively fighting international terrorism in Syria, Sergey Shoigu pointed out
Read more
West takes openly hostile steps over integration of Russia and Belarus — Union State
Thus, coordinated foreign policy and coordinated operation of Defense Ministries of Russia and Belarus are among main fields of cooperation within the Union State
Read more
Hainan passes first legal acts to accompany the free trade port bill
An effective legal guarantee was established, says official
Read more
Putin urges to support investments in public transport
The President remembered that the government created a new credit instrument this year to improve regional public transportation, pilot projects of this type are being planned in 12 Russian regions
Read more
Zelensky says ready to meet with Putin in any format
Besides, Ukrainian President noted the chances for a new Normandy Four
Read more
About 65,000 tourists celebrate PRC founding anniversary in Hainan's Sanya
Sanya is a leading Chinese resort with more than a million people
Read more
Russia-Iran arms deals to bolster bilateral relations, says Iranian military chief
Mohammad Hossein Bagheri mentioned that in recent years, bilateral interaction between Russia and Iran in the military and defense spheres "has been gaining momentum"
Read more
Turkey may buy Russian latest military aircraft, if US refuses to sell F-16 fighters
Earlier, Turkey made a request to the United States to purchase 40 F-16 fighter jets and modernize about 80 warplanes of this type operational in the Turkish Air Force
Read more
Media: Sanya's low taxes to draw highly qualified personnel to the island
Over the past three years, Sanya has invited about 40,000 highly qualified professionals
Read more
Two Russian Su-30 fighter jets escort four US aircraft over Black Sea — Defense Ministry
The ministry noted that following the turnaround of foreign military aircraft from Russia’s state border, the Su-30s safely returned to the airfield base
Read more
Russia not interested in endless growth of energy prices — Putin
The President noted that if there was a decline in consumption - and such situation eventually led to reduced consumption, it would also affect the producing companies
Read more
Hainan organizes a series of events to mark the founding of People's Republic of China
About 65,000 people visited Sanya's festivities
Read more
Russia to suspend NATO military liaison mission in Moscow in tit-for-tat move
The accreditation of the mission staff will be terminated from November 1
Read more
Putin signs decree declaring non-working days from October 30 to November 7
The presidential decree comes into force on the day of its official publication
Read more
Press review: Russia to cut ties with NATO and Afghan jam drives Dushanbe closer to Turkey
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 19th
Read more
Cutting-edge patrol ship to enter service with Russian Navy by yearend
By now, the Project 22160 patrol ship Sergey Kotov has been prepared for shipbuilders’ sea trials
Read more
Gazprom can increase gas supplies to Europe after Nord Stream 2 approval — WoodMackenzie
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator reported the day before that the gas-in procedure for the first string of the gas pipeline was completed and it was ready to start deliveries
Read more
Russian navy to get at least three Karakurt-class corvettes in 2021-2022 — source
Currently, the Russian Navy operates three Project 22800 corvettes: the Mytishchi, the Sovetsk and the Odintsovo. All of them are operating in the Russian Baltic Fleet
Read more
US urges Moscow to sell gas to Europe, yet opposes Nord Stream 2, says Russian Deputy PM
Alexei Overchuk noted that he had tried to enlighten the Americans on Russia’s stance concerning the assessments of the causes for the shakeup of the European gas market, as well as its viewpoint on Nord Stream 2
Read more
West’s pressure drove Moscow, Minsk into new military doctrine, says Russian defense chief
Sergey Shoigu noted that defense ministries of both countries moved over to planning bilateral military cooperation based on a five-year strategic partnership program
Read more
An envoy from any NATO member state may hold urgent contacts in Moscow on bloc’s behalf
It was also reported that Russia would suspend the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow and yank the accreditation of its staff from November 1
Read more
Hainan duty free sales up by 66.9% over the founding day weekend
Sales peaked on October 6 at 274 million yuan (about $ 42.4 million)
Read more
Press review: Taliban to partake in Moscow talks and why the Pentagon chief visited Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 20th
Read more
St. Petersburg to introduce QR-codes for attendance of events, public places on November 1
Earlier, the governor Alexander Beglov said that the city would increase the control over mask regime and social distancing in public places
Read more
Hainan to install 12,000 5G communication stations within three years
Hainan is one of pioneers in China in introducing new technologies and developing research infrastructure
Read more
Russian, Serbian troops wrap up Slavic Shield joint air defense drills in Serbia
In the course of the drills, the joint Russian-Serbian military contingent coped with combat alert tasks to provide air defense for Belgrade, the Batajnica airbase and the Serbian central industrial region
Read more
Hainan announces a contest for the best names for two newborn gibbons
The Hainan gibbons are the oldest surviving gibbons in the world.
Read more
Hainan's Haikou leads in China in terms of air quality in 2021
In recent years, China's Hainan has been showing great progress in ecology as well as wildlife recovery
Read more
Russia’s Bal coastal defense system to strike targets at over 500 km with new missile
According to a source, its new capabilities in terms of its firing range and the capability to strike ground targets make it comparable to the Bastion coastal defense missile system
Read more
Moscow, Minsk prolong agreements on presence of two Russian military facilities in Belarus
According to the Russian defense minister, "the results of today’s meeting once again confirmed the unanimity of approaches of Russian and Belarusian defense ministries to cooperation in the defense sphere"
Read more
Two Russian universities in top 10 of THE Emerging Economies Universities Rankings 2022
The Lomonosov Moscow State University remains Russia’s leading higher education institution and is ranked 6th
Read more
‘Inflated opinion’: Russian senator castigates Erdogan’s remark on UN Security Council
Vladimir Dzhabarov recalled that UN Security Council countries saved the world from fascism, defeated Nazism and had every right to create a new system of world security
Read more
Lavrov says NATO’s reaction to Russia’s response steps reveals lack of diplomatic culture
The Russian foreign minister also noted that NATO countries "simply buried the basic principle" of the Russia-NATO Council that urgent consultations must be called in crisis situations
Read more
WHO to decide on approval of Russian Sputnik V jab after last inspection
CEO of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev expressed hope that the vaccine would be authorized by the WHO in the next couple of months
Read more
Naftogaz of Ukraine applied for participation in Nord Stream 2 operator certification
According to CEO of Naftogaz Yuri Vitrenko, the company made this application to prove impossibility of certification of the gas pipeline
Read more
Russia records isolated cases of AY.4.2 COVID-19 variant, says expert
Kamil Khafizov noted that the emergence of a new variant was likely to aggravate the epidemiological situation in the country
Read more
WHO resumes approval process for Sputnik V jab — Russian Direct Investment Fund
Meanwhile, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with CNN that WHO experts were expected in Russia soon and that he was hopeful Sputnik V would be approved by the WHO within the next two months
Read more
Duty free sales on Hainan up by 122% on first day of October 1 weekend
This year, two new duty free stores were opened in Haikou
Read more
New big duty free shopping center on Hainan to start working in June 2022
The authorities see the program as an important part of the project to build a free trade port on Hainan
Read more
Hainan authorities take steps to increase the population of endangered gibbons species
The number of these monkeys continues to decline worldwide
Read more
About 5,000 paratroopers go on alert in combat readiness inspection in Russia’s south
In the next two weeks, the paratroopers from Novorossiysk, Stavropol, Anapa and Feodosiya will demonstrate their professional skills in firing, tactical, special tactical and other types of training
Read more