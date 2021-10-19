Production of first movie filmed in space to last until late 2022 — director

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Production of the Challenge movie will continue back on Earth until about the end of 2022, Director Klim Shipenko said at a press conference, adding that the release date has not been set yet.

"I believe that the movie will be in production until the end of next year. Then the producers will choose a release date that fits the movie perfectly," Shipenko said, answering a question about the premiere date.

According to Shipenko, filming at the International Space Station became a real challenge, because he and actress Yulia Peresild had to do all the work of the whole filming crew. He noted that the script underwent changes "depending on the circumstances." For example, the cosmonauts provided some advice on the dialogue.

"This is a normal process," the director explained.

Yulia Peresild noted that filming at the ISS was constant.

"Thanks to [cosmonauts] Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov for joining us at some point despite having a huge number of tasks themselves; they kept working with us at nights, continued to film our movie," she said.

Novitsky, Peresild and Shipenko returned from the ISS Sunday. They are currently undergoing rehabilitation at Star City near Moscow.

Peresild and Shipenko were filming the first ever live action movie in space. It tells a story of a female medic who has to travel to space to save a cosmonaut’s life. They spent 12 days in orbit. The movie is a joint project of Roscosmos, Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio.