Russian scientists to catch cosmic dust on orbital outpost’s surface with special trap

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Specialists of the Institute of Biomedical Problems within the Russian Academy of Sciences are planning to carry out an experiment dubbed Trap on the exterior of the International Space Station (ISS) to catch micrometeorites and cosmic dust, Head of the Institute’s Biomedical Laboratory Yuri Smirnov told TASS on Monday.

"Its aim is to catch micrometeorites and cosmic dust. Also, organic and inorganic compounds and microorganisms may be discovered," the scientist suggested.

The work on the orbital outpost’s external side will be facilitated by the European Robotic Arm (ERA) that has arrived at the ISS together with Russia’s Nauka multipurpose laboratory module, he pointed out.

"Using the manipulator, we can remove equipment from the station’s external surface and transfer it to the airlock while the crew can take samples from there, without spacewalking, and send them to Earth," the expert explained, noting that preparations for a spacewalk normally took considerable time.

Russia’s Nauka research lab

Russia’s latest Nauka multi-purpose research lab was launched from the Baikonur spaceport on July 21. The module docked with the orbital outpost on July 29.

The Nauka multi-functional laboratory module is for implementing a Russian program of applied research and experiments. With the launch of the Nauka research module into operation, the Russian segment of the International Space Station will receive additional space for equipping workplaces, storing cargoes and accommodating water and oxygen regeneration equipment.

The Nauka module will provide a second toilet for Russian cosmonauts (the first is located in the Zvezda module) and a room for a third crewmember. It will also use the European Robotic Arm (ERA) that will help perform some operations without spacewalks.