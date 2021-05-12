PM compares new megascience installations to USSR-era nuclear project

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The scale of implementing modern Russian megascience projects is comparable to the implementation of the USSR’s nuclear project, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during an annual government report at the State Duma on Wednesday.

According to him, they include the NICA complex in Dubna, the Siberian Ring Source of Photons in Novosibirsk, the high-flux PIK reactor in the Leningrad Region.

"Each of these installations is a tremendously intricate technological complex. The scale of investments, the complexity of tasks being solved, and the depth of the long-term influence on related technological niches makes it possible to compare it to the nuclear project," the prime minister said.