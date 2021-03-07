WHO chief says appreciates Russia’s investment in science

GENEVA, March 7. /TASS/. Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has hailed Russia’s investment in science.

"I had a constructive call with Mihail Murashko, Russia's Health Minister, about the COVID19 response globally & in Russia, as well as about the Sputnik V vaccine & the WHO Emergency Use Listing process for vaccines. I appreciate Russia's investment in science," he wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday.

The press service of the Russian health ministry said on Saturday after a video call between the minister and the WHO chief that the sides "touched upon the ways to counteract the spread of novel coronavirus, including vaccination of the population, to improve public health and to increase accessibility of medical care." The Russian health minister also informed the WHO director general about the vaccination campaign in Russia. "To date, millions of citizens have had the Sputnik V vaccine," the press service quoted Murashko as saying.