Serious COVID-19 mutations may require testing vaccine effectiveness, developer says

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. An inspection of effectiveness of vaccines against the coronavirus may be needed in case of serious mutations of the pathogen, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry that developed the Sputnik V vaccine Alexander Gintsburg said on Monday.

According to him, currently "point mutations" of the virus are involved which should not significantly influence the effectiveness of preparations since they use the entire so-called S-protein and not its separate parts.