Crew Dragon spacecraft with cosmonaut Platonov returns to Earth

NEW YORK, January 15. /TASS/. The US SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft with the Crew-11 mission crew, including Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, has returned to Earth after undocking from the International Space Station (ISS), according to a broadcast on the NASA website.

The undocking took place on Wednesday at 5:20 p.m. Eastern Time (10:20 p.m. GMT). After about 10.5 hours of flight, the spacecraft splashed down off the coast of California at 8:41 a.m. GMT.

In addition to Platonov, the Crew-11 mission crew includes US astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, and Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui. They arrived at the ISS in August 2025 and were scheduled to stay at the station until approximately the end of February.

The early return is due to a medical incident involving one of the astronauts. NASA did not disclose the astronaut's identity or preliminary diagnosis but noted that the crew member's condition is stable. Officials emphasized that the incident was not caused by work on the station, preparation for a spacewalk, or injury.