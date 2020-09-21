Soyuz rockets to put in space OneWeb satellites in 2020-2022

The first launch of the OneWeb communications satellites from the Vostochny spaceport is scheduled for December 2020, according to the press service of France's Arianespace

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The first launch of the OneWeb communications satellites from the Vostochny spaceport is scheduled for December 2020, the statement by the press service of Arianespace made public on Monday said.

Read also Soyuz-2.1b rocket launches OneWeb satellites from Baikonur space port

"The next Soyuz launch for OneWeb is targeted as soon as December 2020," the statement reads. The launch will take place at the Vostochny spaceport with 36 satellites aboard. In all, in accordance with amendments to the contract with OneWeb, 16 launches of Russia’s Soyuz rockets with Britain’s OneWeb satellites are due from the Kourou, Vostochny and Baikonur spaceports in 2020-2022, Arianespace said in a news release on Monday.

We will resume launch operations to continue deploying the @OneWebSatellit1 constellation! The next #Soyuz launch for OneWeb is targeted as soon as December 2020, with a total of 16 missions to be performed through 2022 from the Kourou, Baikonur and Vostochny spaceports. — Arianespace (@Arianespace) September 21, 2020