Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine gives good immune response, says health ministry expert

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V and created by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is created on the basis of latest achievements of molecular biology and proved its effectiveness. In particular, those who receive it begin to develop antibodies and cell-mediated immunity, chief independent allergist and immunologist of the Russian health ministry Rakhim Khaitov told reporters Thursday.

"This is not just another vaccine, it is a modern generation vaccine. It was developed on the basis of the latest achievements of molecular biology, virology and immunology, which means that it is an evidence-based vaccine. Even though the post-registration clinical trials are only starting now, we already know today that the vaccine gives a good immune response or develops antibodies. It also gives a good cellular response and most importantly is harmless. The vaccine registration was perfectly justified, and I think it will be the first effective medication - it has everything [to become one]," he said.

Khaitov underlined that those who criticize the vaccine are not well-versed in its particularities, while there is also a group of people who reject any vaccines in general. "They have always caused tremendous harm," he noted.

"I believe that it was the right decision to register the vaccine created by Gamaleya center. There are all grounds to consider it effective. The post-registration clinical research begins now, it will see 40,000 volunteers get vaccinated, while high-risk groups can get vaccinated simultaneously, primarily doctors and teachers. I think everything will be successful. I am planning to get the vaccine myself as well as for my family and all relatives," he concluded.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V and developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian health ministry. The injection passed clinical trials in June-July. The vaccine is based on an already known platform that was used to create a number of other injections. On August 15, the national health ministry reported that the vaccine production had begun.