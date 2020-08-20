{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

Arctic expedition studies fauna on Franz Josef Land

The crew monitored sea mammals and avifauna and took samples of soil in the areas of oil pollution, director of the Russian Arctic National Park told TASS

ARKHANGELSK, August 20. /TASS/. Scientists examined the Arctic fauna and soil on the Novaya Zemlya and Franz Josef Land archipelagoes during an expedition on the Mekhanik Yartsev vessel, which has returned to Arkhangelsk, Director of the Russian Arctic National Park Alexander Kirilov told TASS.

Read also
Scientists: Containment booms reduce environmental impact from oil spill near Norilsk

"The expedition visited a few islands of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago and the northern point of Severny Island of the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago, where they monitored sea mammals and avifauna in the first place," he said. "On Hooker Island, they examined the condition of the aircraft hangar to decide what works could be done there. On Heiss Island they took samples of soil in the areas of recent cleanup to evaluate the concentrations of oil products."

The vessel brought materials for further restoration of the oldest Arctic wooden aircraft hangar to Hooker Island’s Tikhaya Bay. It was built in 1932 and abandoned in 1960. During the field season in 2019, specialists removed ice from the building and planned to continue works in 2020, but due to the pandemic the works, carried out jointly by the national park and the Arctic Museum and Exhibition Center (St. Petersburg), were delayed to 2021.

The center’s expert, Nikolai Frizin examined the hangar, as scientists feared the basement could be in poor condition. "The hangar has made it fine through the winter," the national park’s director said. "We were not sure about ventilation and wanted to see whether any ventilation would be necessary there at all, since in high Arctic wood does not rot."

In 2021, specialists plan to work on the hangar’s interior and the exposition.

Examining buildings and soils

On Heiss Island, the group examined all facilities of the former observatory near Lake Kosmicheskoye. The Ernst Krenkel Observatory (former name "Druzhnaya") was opened in 1957. It could accommodate about 200 people at a time. After the fire of 2001, the station was closed to be reopened in 2004. A new accommodation facility has been built there. Nowadays, the station’s staff is 5-6 people.

On Lake Kosmicheskoye premises there are still about a dozen buildings of the former observatory. The national park plans to set up a new base there. The Russian Arctic National Park presently has two bases on Franz Josef Land: a year-round facility on Alexandra Land and a summer base on Hooker Island. "The expedition members examined the buildings to see how they could be used for the national park’s another base on Franz Josef Land - this time on Heiss Island," the interlocutor said.

Under the Clean Arctic project, supported by Rosneft, scientists took samples of soil and ground on Heiss Island to see microorganisms and oil products there. They examined the areas exploited in the Soviet times. On Alexandra Land there used to be military facilities whereas Heiss Island used to feature a big meteorological observatory.

Cleaning on Franz Josef Land continued from 2012 to 2017, when more than 45,000 tonnes of waste was removed from the archipelago. Works have been practically complete on Alexandra Land, Hooker, Heiss and Graham Bell islands. Cleaning is yet to be conducted on Rudolf and Hofmann islands. After the cleanup, lands were revegetated, but certain areas still remain contaminated with oil products.

Cleaning on Heiss Island began in 2014, when specialists used drones to make pictures of the cleaned areas. "During this year’s expedition, we made fresh pictures and will compare them with the earlier ones," Kirilov said. "Before the year-end we expect results of the soil tests."

Bears featured by movie about Arctic

The expedition delivered equipment and materials to Cape Zhelaniya on Novaya Zemlya’s Severny Island to provide ecology paths and a visitor center there. "We have been working on the territory to prepare it for big groups of tourists," the national park’s director said, adding that all tourist trips in the 2020 season had been postponed to 2021.

Cameraman Maxim Pervakov will stay on the island till the end of the current field season. The Russian Geographical Society provided a grant to finance works on the Bear Corner movie about the national park. The crew has caught Atlantic walruses and a few meetings with polar bears on camera. "We’ve made a beautiful recording of a bear from a drone," the director said. "The animal is not worried, it lies, peacefully licking the paw, and pays no attention to the drone."

The field season on the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago will be complete in late September, the national park’s director said.

The Russian Arctic National Park is Russia’s northernmost and biggest nature reserve, which has an area of 8.8 million hectares. It was established on June 15, 2009. The park includes the northern part of the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago and the entire Franz Josef Land Archipelago.

Russian cosmonauts face no threat after air leak at orbital outpost
A source earlier told TASS that sensors in the Russian segment of the ISS registered an air leak at the space station
Read more
Gazprom retains forecast for average gas price in EU at $133 in 2020
Forward gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub at the end of the year show a level of about $160 per 1,000 cubic meters, which is significantly higher than current spot prices
Read more
Press review: Belarus sanctions may hit Moscow and Europe chooses LNG over Russian gas
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 14
Read more
Putin confirms readiness to help Belarus based on Union State Treaty
Russia confirmed readiness to provide necessary assistance in ironing out emerging problems based on the principles of the treaty on creating the Union State and also if needed in the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization
Read more
MiG-31 fighter jet makes emergency landing in Perm
The press service of the Central Military District confirmed that the plane had landed with its tail landing gear wheel broken
Read more
No need in assistance for Belarus as part of CSTO and Union State now, says Kremlin
In comment on reports that the convoys of Russian military equipment were allegedly heading to the Belarusian border, the presidential spokesman stressed that "the Russian military equipment was in the entire territory of the Russian Federation"
Read more
Lukashenko orders defense ministry to track NATO forces movement in Poland, Lithuania
Read more
Press review: Moscow slams EU’s meddling in Belarus and global corporations exit China
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 20th
Read more
Russian gunmaker creates assault rifle chambered for NATO’s 5.56mm rounds
The new assault rifle has received a lightweight telescopic-type buttstock with improved ergonomics, a new sight and slotted flash suppressor that allows quickly installing a silencer
Read more
Belarusian opposition ready for contacts with Russia
On August 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Belarusian election was not perfect, stressing that the Belarusian leadership admits that
Read more
Lavrov suggests mediation bids be offered directly to Minsk, not 'through the microphone'
The top diplomat cautioned against repeating the scenario of the 2014 Maidan events in Ukraine in the context of the recent proposals voiced by Lithuania and Poland
Read more
Press review: Belarus protests dying down and Big Pharma fears Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 19
Read more
Belarusian opposition plans to complete formation of coordination council on Tuesday
The council will include 70 people, of whom over 30 have already been selected, according to ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s spokesperson
Read more
FSB foils Ukrainian intelligence’s kidnapping plot against Donbass military leader
Read more
West seeking to lure away Russian vaccine developers - Gamalei Center head
According to Alexander Gintsburg, the West’s negative reaction to the newly-registered Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine was quite predictable
Read more
Russia to unveil its newest Hermes missile system during Army-2020 forum
Hermes has an autonomous missile guidance system of the fire-and-forget type
Read more
Putin tells Merkel foreign interference in Belarus’ affairs is unacceptable
The German chancellor, in her turn, stressed that the Belarusian authorities must give up the use of force against peaceful demonstrators, the German Cabinet of Ministers’ Spokesman Steffen Seibert informed
Read more
Alexei Navalny is in serious condition
Earlier on Thursday, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian blogger had made an emergency landing in Omsk
Read more
Lukashenko coordinates his actions with Putin via Union State, Post-Soviet security bloc
The spokesperson noted that the two leaders had held several phone calls
Read more
Trump calls Putin ‘world-class chess player’ along with Xi and Erdogan
Biden would not be able to work with them as an equal partner, Trump said
Read more
Belarus may hold new elections if new constitution is adopted, Lukashenko says
He said the country needs to adopt a new constitution and approve it at a referendum
Read more
Russian general killed, two servicemen wounded in Syria explosion
An improvised roadside bomb exploded 15 km from the city of Deir ez-Zor when a Russian military convoy was returning to its base after a humanitarian mission
Read more
Syrian army checkpoint in al-Hasakah governorate comes under fire from US helicopters
One Syrian soldier was killed and two more were wounded
Read more
Syria’s SANA news agency reports rocket attack on US base in Deir ez-Zor
Еhe attack targeted a US base near the Conoco oil field controlled by US troops and Kurdish units
Read more
Navalny’s plane conducts emergency landing in Omsk over blogger’s suspected poisoning
Russian blogger suspected of having been poisoned, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh claimed
Read more
Kremlin vows should Navalny’s poisoning be confirmed, an investigation will follow
The spokesman refused to comment on the reports of several law enforcement officers arriving at the hospital where Navalny is currently receiving treatment
Read more
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Read more
UFO video footage captured by Russian cosmonaut sent for analysis - Roscosmos
Earlier on Wednesday, Russian astronaut Ivan Vagner, who is currently at the ISS, said that he might have detected a group of five unidentified flying objects (UFOs) when shooting a time lapse video
Read more
Opposition figure Alexei Navalny hooked up to ventilator, unconscious, says spokeswoman
Earlier on Thursday, Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian blogger had made an emergency landing in Omsk after be felt unwell
Read more
Chinese vaccine produced by Sinopharm to be available in December for $150
On June 23, the third stage of clinical trials began in the United Arab Emirates, after which the vaccine is expected to be registered, according to official data
Read more
Lukashenko urges EU not to discuss Belarus, but focus on its own problems
The Belarusian leader pledged to give a rebuff to foreign interference in the situation in Belarus
Read more
Opposition leader Tikhanovskaya calls on Europe not to recognize Belarusian election
The address was posted in English on YouTube
Read more
Press review: Lukashenko supporter rally flops and Turkey at loggerheads with Greece
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 17
Read more
Developer of Sputnik V said third stage of trials can be called mass vaccination
The trials will be carried out in the Moscow Region and some 20,000 - 30,000 people will get the vaccine
Read more
Russian investigators launch case over general's death in Syria
The Russian Investigative Committee said finding those guilty was 'a matter of honor'
Read more
Russia tells UNSC only Belarusians themselves can resolve their national problems
Belarus has been engulfed in mass protests since August 9 when the country held its presidential election, as people reject the official results of the vote, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection
Read more
Russia to unveil export version of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter at Army-2020 forum
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
European Parliament does not recognize Lukashenko as elected president of Belarus
Besides, the European Parliament supports the decision of EU foreign ministers on introducing individual sanctions against "all those responsible for violence and the falsified presidential elections"
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet kicks off naval aviation drills in westernmost Kaliningrad Region
During the drills, the crews are launching airborne missiles and rockets of various classes, firing aircraft guns, dropping bombs weighing from 100 kg to 500 kg and practicing maneuvering elements in an aerial battle and target runs under a notional enemy’s jamming
Read more
Press review: EU blackballs Lukashenko and more Gulf Arab states eye ties with Israel
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 18
Read more
Belarus needs to choose its path on its own, Merkel says
There should be no foreign interference, she added
Read more
Latest cruise missile corvette arrives at Black Sea Fleet base for state trials
It will be the Fleet’s fourth corvette armed with Kalibr-NK cruise missile systems, according to the press office
Read more
Belarus’s Lukashenko says creation of opposition’s Coordination Council ‘coup attempt’
Lukashenko warned those who "joined this headquarters" that "adequate measures" will be taken against them
Read more
Moscow summons Dutch envoy over spy equipment found in Russian military attache’s car
Russia’s Foreign Ministry stressed that this kind of incidents only complicate bilateral relations
Read more
India contacts Russia over COVID-19 vaccine
Indian experts are also considering other vaccines against COVID-19, including those developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and American Moderna-NIAID
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Putin: Sanctions against Russia can be overcome
Read more
Ukraine quits seven CIS civil aviation agreements
Read more
Lukashenko reappoints Roman Golovchenko as Belarusian PM
All members of the previous government have retained their positions in the new government
Read more
Belarus puts troops along Western border on full combat alert
Earlier, Lukashenko said that the Western countries were building up military strength in the region
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine proven safe and effective, says health minister
All tested patients were discharged from the hospitals today
Read more