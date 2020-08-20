Scientists: Containment booms reduce environmental impact from oil spill near Norilsk

KRASNOYARSK, August 20. /TASS/. Containment booms significantly reduced the environmental impact from the oil spill near Norilsk. Examination of the area, where the Ambarnaya River flows into Lake Pyasino, shows that the contamination did not affect the feed base of rodents and birds much, the Big Norilsk Expedition’s press service said on Thursday.

“Several teams of the Big Norilsk Expedition spent a few days working at the confluence of the Ambarnaya River with Lake Pyasino,” the press service said. “Experts in various academic disciplines examined seven points and took samples of water, soil and sediments <…> According to Igor Makhatkov of the Scientific and Research Institute of the Agriculture of the Extreme North, the installed containment booms have slowed down effectively the pollution and reduced the environmental damage.”

During the expedition, a team of zoologists examined the area, where the Ambarnaya River flows into Lake Pyasino. They came to the conclusion that the oil spill led to insignificant reduction in the feed resources of rodents and birds.

“In similar situations, you know, we often see pictures of birds smeared in oil, or dead animals. Nothing of the kind was seen there. Broods are unaffected, at least we have not registered mortality,” Alexander Shishkin of the Sukachev Institute of Forest said, adding that the only exception were wagtails, which at this time of year normally roam in families, but now only young single birds were spotted.

A team of geochronologists joined the expedition’s field stage. Experts took soil samples for geochemical tests and obtained the soil profile. Sampling results will show possible pollution, and in case of any – the scientists will learn how and when it was accumulated. Based on these results, the scientists will make a geochemical map of the soil in the Norilsk Industrial District and will evaluate its current conditions.

About expedition to Taimyr

The Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences for the first time in recent years headed for the Taimyr Peninsula at the invitation of Nornickel. The big scientific expedition will study the peninsula and later on scientists will present suggestions for industrial companies, working in the Arctic, on how to preserve the nature.

The expedition’s key points are watersheds of the Rivers Pyasina, Norilka and Ambarnaya and Lake Pyasino. The expedition will work for five months – from July to November. It will feature experts from 14 research institutes of the Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch. By the end of August, they will collect samples of soils, plants and sediments and then will begin working at labs. The first results may be available in November-December 2020.