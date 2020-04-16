Russian space industry works ‘rhythmically’ amid pandemic — federal space agency CEO

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos) CEO Dmitry Rogozin called the functioning of the Russian space industry amid the pandemic "rhythmical."

"Despite certain difficulties, Russian space industry works rhythmically," he tweeted Thursday, following a Roscosmos board meeting on state defense contracts and employees’ protection amid the pandemic.

The meeting took place in a video conference format.

On Wednesday, Rogozin announced that a total of 30 space industry employees were diagnosed with the coronavirus, while four people have recovered. Later, a space industry source told TASS that the Energia Rocket and Space Corportation Deputy CEO and Chief Designer Evgeny Mikrin is among those 30.