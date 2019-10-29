Tyumen University, Lukoil subsidiary to conduct joint scientific research

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Tyumen State University and Lukoil-Engineering LLC (a subsidiary of PJSC Lukoil) signed a cooperation agreement, the university's communications department reported on Tuesday.

"There are plans for cooperation in the near future on joint scientific research aimed at solving urgent problems of the oil and gas industry, as well as training personnel," the statement reads. The rector of the Tyumen State University Valery Falkov and the deputy general director and director of Lukoil-Engineering's affiliate KogalymNIPIneft in Tyumen Oleg Zalevsky took part in the signing ceremony.

“I would like to point out that the activity of some of the university's research teams is directly connected to issues of enhancing oil recovery, chemical processing of oil and gas, mathematical modeling of field development, processes and technologies for the extraction and transportation of hydrocarbons. This whole range of issues corresponds to scientific and production tasks KogalymNIPIneft is tackling today. Thus, joint research is very promising, " the university's communications department quoted Zalevsky as saying.

The cooperation agreement between KogalymNIPIneft and Tyumen State University is not a first step in the joint research direction. Over the past years, for instance, the two parties jointly held seminars and conferences, career enhancement trainings and field trips. Currently, about 15% of the KogalymNIPIneft employees are the university's graduates.

“For us Lukoil is indeed a strategic industrial partner, that is why our joint work with Lukoil-Engineering affiliate KogalymNIPIneft in Tyumen will bring tangible results not only in scientific support of the production activities of PJSC Lukoil enterprises in West Siberian region, but will also contribute to the development of the inter-regional West Siberian scientific and educational center," said the rector of the university Valery Falkov.

Following the signing of the agreement, the work on training specialists in the field at the university will be conducted in a new way and will be based on the industry's priorities. The practice-oriented approach with a focus on general engineering, production and practice, internships for post-graduate students and teachers will enable the university to prepare specialists for highly competitive environment. Tyumen State University, according to the director of Lukoil-Engineering, "is becoming a serious competitor for industrial oil and gas universities."

About Lukoil-Engineering

Lukoil-Engineering LLC is a unified research and development complex for Lukoil's Geological Exploration and Production business segment.

The organization is responsible for implementing the company's strategic goals to increase the efficiency of its mineral resource base use. The company's main aim is to provide engineering support for oil and gas production in upgrading technologies used in geological exploration, to develop and enhance oil recovery, as well as to implement design and technological solutions.

Lukoil-Engineering's KogalymNIPIneft in Tyumen is one of the leading research and design institutes in the country. The enterprise carries out scientific support for Lukoil's production activities in the West Siberian region.

KogalymNIPIneft is tasked with carrying out field, design and survey in geological exploration, drilling, development of oil, gas and oil and gas condensate fields to increase reserves, stabilizing hydrocarbon production on Lukoil - Western Siberia fields and rational use of mineral resources.