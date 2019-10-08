Siberian University’s expedition to study Taimyr’s glacier

KRASNOYARSK, October 8. /TASS/. Scientists of the Siberian Federal University (Krasnoyarsk) plan for summer 2020 an international expedition to the Byrranga glacier in the Byrranga Mountains on Taimyr, the University’s representative Yuri Zakharinsky told TASS, adding it would be under the University on Wings project.

The Byrranga mountain system is in the Extreme North in the Krasnoyarsk Region on the Taimyr Peninsula. It’s Russia’s northernmost mountain system and the planet’s northernmost mainland mountain system.

"The project will continue next February-March, and we plan it in Evenkia," he said. "Our objective is to organize an expedition to the Byrranga thawing glacier."

The expedition will feature also foreign scientists, he continued. The glacier is 470km from Khatanga, it is hard-to-reach. The organizers will buy special internationally-certified equipment for the expedition.

The mountain system on Taimyr was discovered in the 18th century, and in the 19th century Russian geographer and explorer Alexander Middendorf put the Byrranga on Taimyr’s map. The glaciers in the mountain system were discovered only in the middle of the 20th century. People do not have settlements on the mountain system.

The University on Wings project was organized in August in Taimyr’s Khatanga. The Siberian University’s scientists and post-graduates read lectures about the climate change, northern deer, Taimyr’s geese, new construction technologies and specific nutrition for the Arctic. Experts surveyed the North’s indigenous peoples, and biologists studies deer’s’ migration routes.