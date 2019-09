BERLIN, September 22. /TASS/ Germany’s first astronaut Sigmund Jahn died on September 21 at the age of 82, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) said on Sunday.

Sigmund Jahn became the first German national in space on August 26, 1978. Jahn flew to the Salyut-6 space station onboard the Soyuz-31 spaceship with Soviet cosmonaut Valery Bykovsky. After the reunification of Germany, he worked with the German Aerospace Center and the European Space Agency.