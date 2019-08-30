Over 103,000 people visit MAKS aerospace show on Day 4 — interior ministry

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. More than 250,000 people visited the MAKS-2019 aerospace show near Moscow over four days of its work, the press service of the Russian interior ministry’s Moscow region department told TASS on Thursday.

"On Friday, the aerospace show was attended by some 103,300 people. No violations have been reported on the territory of the exhibition," the ministry said, adding that in all about 254,000 people had visited the aerospace show over fourth days of its work. Thus, 40,870 people visited in on Tuesday, the opening day. As many as 51,300 people visited in on Wednesday, more than 51,000 - on Thursday, and more than 103,000 - on Friday.

Friday was the first day when the event was opened for general public. Organizers expect the attendance to peak over the weekend.

The MAKS-2019 international aerospace show is being held in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow from August 27 through September 1. The event’s organizers are Russia’s ministry of industry and trade and Rostec, a state-owned defense and advanced technology corporation. A total of 827 companies from 33 countries are taking part in the show.