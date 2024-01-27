Battlegroup East thwarted three Ukrainian army’s attacks in Southern Donetsk direction

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Units of the Battlegroup East repelled three attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Southern Donetsk direction, spokesman of the Battlegroup Alexander Gordeev told TASS.

"Battlegroup East units continue performing combat missions in the Southern Donetsk direction. Motor rifle units supported by artillery thwarted one attack in the area of Novomikhailovka and two - in the vicinity of Rovnopol," the spokesman said.

"Temporary stationing points, strongholds and manpower concentration areas of the 79th airborne assault brigade and the 116th territorial defense brigade of the Ukrainian army were engaged in the vicinity of Konstantinovka and Novomikhailovka. Enemy losses totaled over 120 servicemen, two motor vehicles and two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery units," Gordeev said.