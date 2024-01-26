International sailing federation permits Russians to participate in Olympic qualification

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. World Sailing, the international governing body for the sport of sailing, resolved to permit athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in qualification events for the Paris Olympics, the organization’s press service said.

"Those who meet the necessary eligibility criteria will be permitted to participate as AINs in competition for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, starting with the Last Chance Regatta qualifying event, to be held as part of the Semaine Olympique Fran·aise, 20-27 April, and finishing with the Olympic regatta in Marseille," World Sailing said in a statement.

World Sailing announced that it was suspending athletes from Russia and Belarus from its events on March 1, 2022. On May 24, 2023, the federation said the suspension had been extended.

In late March, 2023, the IOC recommended to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

The Last Chance Regatta will be held in France’s Mediterranean coastal town of Hyeres on April 20-27. It will bring together athletes who have not yet qualified for the Olympics.