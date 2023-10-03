Lavrov to meet with Presidents, Foreign Ministers of Abkhazia, South Ossetia

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have separate bilateral and joint trilateral talks with Presidents of Abkhazia and South Ossetia Aslan Bzhania and Alan Gagloyev, as well as with Foreign Ministers of the republics Inal Ardzinba and Akhsar Dzhioyev.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides will pay special attention to the coordination at the platform of the Geneva Discussions on Security and Stability in Transcaucasia - a unique dialogue format, which aims to achieve a signing of a legally binding agreement between Georgia and the republics on non-use of force. The Ministry also noted that, during the meetings, the sides will discuss a wide array of ongoing issues of bilateral, regional and international agenda.

The Foreign Ministers also plan to sign plans of consultations between the corresponding foreign ministries for 2024-2025.