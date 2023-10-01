Crimean Bridge to be closed for motor traffic on October 2 — Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The vehicle traffic over the Crimean Bridge will be suspended from 09:00 p.m. Moscow time [06:00 p.m. GMT] on October 2 to 06:00 a.m. Moscow time [03:00 a.m. GMT] on October 3 in view of the repair work," the press service of the Russian Transport Ministry said.

"Traffic restrictions are planned on October 2 at access roads to the Crimean Bridge with the complete closing of the motorway part of the bridge for the period from 09:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. on October 3," the press service informed.

The Crimean Bridge is planned to be fully opened for the traffic by November 1.