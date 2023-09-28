Russia releases draft UN Security Council’s presidential statement on Nord Stream

UNITED NATIONS, September 29. /TASS/. Russia has released a draft UN Security Council -presidential statement about the sabotage attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"In accordance with our announcement made during the September 26 UN Security Council session about explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines, we released a draft presidential statement about this terror attack," the diplomat said. "We’ll see what tricks will our Western colleagues use to prevent the Council from expressing its clear position on the matter.".