Putin commends activities of Zaporozhye Region’s authorities

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin was positive about the activities of the Zaporozhye Region’s authorities at a meeting with the acting regional governor, Yevgeny Balitsky.

The head of state pointed out that the economic and social situation in the region was stabilizing. "I can see that your team is mobilized, in the best sense of the word. I hope that people will see and feel it despite all the difficulties of the situation that they live in and you have to deal with. However, the economic and social situation is stabilizing," Putin pointed out.

Still, there is a lot of work to do, Putin said, adding: "We will definitely do it, we will help you.".