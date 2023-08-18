Russia to continue probing into activities of US biolabs worldwide — senior MP

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia in cooperation with other countries will continue to investigate the activities of US biolaboratories across the world in response to the Pentagon’s allegations that Russia, China and a number of other countries are a threat to the US’ biosecurity, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Friday.

"I think our best response to the Pentagon’s groundless accusations will not be trying to explain what is non-existent but to continue investigation in cooperation with other countries, since it concerns not only us," said Konstantin Ksachev, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper parliament house.

According to Kosachev, the Pentagon’s accusations can be interpreted as an indirect evidence that the Russian parliamentary commission’s report on the probe into the activities of US biolaboratories in Ukraine "has reached its goal." "Since Washington has begun to lay the blame at someone else’s doorsteps, make deceptive maneuvers and accuse others of violating the biological weapons convention, we have hit the nail right in the head: first, America does have something to hide, and, second, Russia’s argument (unlike the Pentagon’s ‘highly likely’) has been heard in the world and Washington is alarmed by that," he said.

Earlier, the Pentagon released a Biodefense Posture Review, where it said that developments in the sphere of biological weapons in a number of countries, including Russia and China, are a threat to the United States’ national security.

After a year of wok, Russia’s parliamentary commission on the probe into the activities of US biolaboratories in Ukraine released a report in April. According to the report, there is convincing evidence that US biological programs have an obvious dual nature and are mean for military uses as well.