Information about possible peace talks on Ukraine in July is false — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Information on possible peace talks on Ukraine in July is fake as Kiev and its Western handlers keep the path of escalating hostilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Lenta.ru online daily.

Germany’s ARD TV reported on June 26 that an international meeting on Ukraine was held in Copenhagen on June 24 "under conditions of strict secrecy" with the participation of diplomats from Western countries, as well as representatives of Brazil, India, China and South Africa. It was alleged that official talks on the peace settlement in Ukraine could be held in July.

"We have not received any indication of this. There are reasons to assume that this is fake news, considering the persistent intention of Kiev and its Western handlers to escalate the hostilities," Lavrov said.