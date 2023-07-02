Ukraine shells Donetsk twice in one day

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Ukraine shelled Donetsk twice since the beginning of the day, according to the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes.

"Shelling by Ukrainian forces was reported in the area of Orlovka settlement and Donetsk at 00:30 a.m. with six shells of 155 mm caliber <...> as well as Netaylovo settlement and Donetsk at 01:00 a.m. with five shells of 155 mm caliber," the statement said.

At 00:10, shelling was reported from the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Orlovka and Makeevka settlements with five 155-mm shells.