Russia’s first scheduled flight since 2022 lands in Cuba

VARADERO, July 2. /TASS/. The first flight from Russia after the resumption of the scheduled air service landed in Cuba, TASS reports.

It took about thirteen hours for the flight of the Rossiya airline, a member of the Aeroflot Group, to reach Cuba from the Sheremetyevo Airport of Moscow.

The flight was made by the Boeing-777 airplane, with almost 100% seat occupancy.

Flights will be made twice per week, on Thursday and Saturday. "The demand for tickets is enormous," official spokesman of Rossiya Sergey Starikov said earlier.