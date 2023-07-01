Launch program for 2023 on schedule, undisrupted — Russian space chief

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Russian launch program for 2023 has so far been implemented as planned, without any disruptions or delays, Roscosmos head Yury Borisov told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The 2023 launch program has so far been following the plan, without disruptions or postponements, which allowed to boost the Russian space grouping both in quality and quantity," he said.

According to Borisov, "at this time, it consists of 225 satellites, if you recall, on April 12, during a meeting with you, I reported the group of 185 satellites, so this is not just a quantitative increase of the grouping but a qualitative one as well."

In particular, "over these six months, we have managed to launch the Kondor Earth’s remote sensing satellite with a good resolution - less than one meter, - which is capable of monitoring the Earth in any weather, at any time, for instance, it is very useful in monitoring the ice situation on the Northern Sea Route.".