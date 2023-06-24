Lipetsk Region to reinforce security measures — governor

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Security measures will be reinforced in Russia’s Lipetsk Region, residents are not advised to travel southward, Governor Igor Artamonov announced Saturday.

"Following the meeting of the anti-crisis center, a decision was made the tighten security measures in the region. Special attention will be paid to critical infrastructure facilities. In addition, residents of the region are advised to refrain from travelling southward - in the Voronezh Region in particular," he said on his Telegram channel.