US media wages disinformation campaign regarding Kakhovka HPP — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, June 8. /TASS/. The US media has launched a targeted campaign regarding the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in an attempt to shift the responsibility for the attack on Russia and to ‘whitewash’ the Kiev regime, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told journalists on Thursday.

"There is a targeted disinformation campaign going on in the US media around the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant," he said.

"There are many insinuations about the fact that Russia allegedly has blown up the most important infrastructure facility," Antonov continued. "Administration officials have framed their rhetoric as if the Russian Federation were in any case responsible for all incidents that occur during the Ukrainian conflict."

"Such an approach does not stand up to scrutiny. This is another desperate attempt to "whitewash" the Kiev regime, which deliberately shelled the station for many months," the Russian ambassador stated.