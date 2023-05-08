Kremlin announces schedule of Putin, foreign guests for Victory Day on May 9

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The leaders of the CIS countries, who arrived in Moscow for Victory Day, will join Russian President Vladimir Putin to watch the parade from the stands on Red Square, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Rossiya-1 television on Monday.

The heads of state will then lay flowers and have an informal breakfast together, he said on the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin."

"The parade itself will start at 10 am. The president will have a speech. The heads of state [from the CIS] will join him at the stands. We believe it will be followed by a joint wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier," the spokesman said.

The next itinerary item will be "an informal breakfast," Peskov said.