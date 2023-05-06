Russia says its forces eliminated Ukrainian recon group is southern Donetsk Region

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian forces took out a Ukrainian reconnaissance group made up of four servicemen in the south of the Donetsk Region, Alexander Gordeyev, a spokesman for the battlegroup East, has told TASS.

"Forward units of the battlegroup East detected an enemy reconnaissance group moving southward of the Novomikhailovka settlement. The group was eliminated with artillery support, and four militants have been destroyed," he said.

Gordeyev also said that a self-propelled Tulpan mortar destroyed a Ukrainian military location in Velikaya Novosyolka. Seven militants were taken out. In Ugledar, artillery fire destroyed an enemy armored vehicle with five militants, and anti-armor rocket destroyed an enemy tank, the spokesman said.