Maintaining civil peace should be priority for multinational regions — Putin

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is convinced that Russian regions, populated by people of many nationalities, should pay more attentions to issues of civil peace.

"Your republics, traditionally home to people of various nationalities and religions, should make issues of civil peace, stability and accord their priority," he told participants of a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Adygea, the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria and the Republic of Karachayevo-Circassia. "It is very important in general, and particularly important for complicated territories, like yours."

"It is important that regional authorities, political forces, religious unions and public organizations of the republics have a firm and principled stance and engage in a huge effort to develop traditions of good neighborliness and friendship between people of various nationalities," Putin added.